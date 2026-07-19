Karnataka: Teen girl’s body exhumed after drunken confession by accused’s uncle

The Karnataka police on Saturday, July 18, exhumed the body of the 16-year-old girl who was buried secretly after being shot dead by her boyfriend. The body was recovered from an agricultural field in Kanakapura.

Though the killing took place on July 10, it came to light only after the accused boy’s uncle allegedly disclosed details of the crime while intoxicated at a local bar, according to The Times of India . Villagers who heard the alleged confession alerted the police, following which officers began investigating the girl’s disappearance.

Police said the girl had left her Bengaluru home last month, telling her family that she was going to stay with a friend in Sathanur, in the Kanakapura area. However, she had reportedly been living with the accused, who is also 16, whom she had met on Instagram about two months earlier. Both teenagers were from working-class families and had reportedly taken up daily-wage work after leaving home.

According to the police, the boy became suspicious after seeing the girl chatting with someone on her mobile phone. An argument followed, after which he allegedly brought out a country-made gun belonging to his uncle and pointed it at her to intimidate her. The weapon allegedly went off, killing the girl on the spot.

The girl’s body was allegedly buried in the agricultural field near the boy’s house in Kodihalli. Police said the boy’s elder brother and uncle allegedly helped conceal the crime. The weapon, which police said was unlicensed and allegedly used by the family for hunting, has been seized.

The juvenile was apprehended and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on July 17, according to Deccan Herald. His elder brother, Puttamadu, and uncle, Ravi, have also been arrested for allegedly helping to conceal the crime.

The accused was arrested under provisions related to murder and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The body was exhumed in the presence of the tahsildar and sent for post-mortem examination as part of the investigation.