Karnataka: Spiritual guru drops retreat project after locals protest in Kodagu

Spiritual leader and Padma Bhushan awardee Sri M has withdrawn plans for a proposed meditation retreat near the ecologically sensitive Malma Hills in Karnataka's Kodagu district following sustained opposition from local residents and Kodava community organisations.

The controversy revolved around more than 70 acres of land in Nelaji village near the sacred Malma Hill, also known as Igguthappa Kundh, which holds deep religious and cultural significance for the Kodava community. The hill is located close to the famed Igguthappa Temple, one of Kodagu's most revered shrines.

According to media reports, For the past several weeks, residents of Nelaji and surrounding villages had raised objections to what they feared could become commercial activity in the area after the land was purchased by Sri M, whose birth name is Mumtaz Ali. Villagers alleged that following the sale, roads had been laid, ponds excavated and trees cut on portions of the property, prompting concerns about the ecological impact of any future development.

Residents maintained that while the land was privately owned and had previously been used for cardamom and coffee cultivation, the sensitive nature of the landscape and its proximity to a site of religious importance warranted special protection. They argued that large-scale development could affect the region's ecology as well as the cultural and spiritual heritage associated with the hill.

The opposition culminated in a special gram sabha convened at Ballamavati on June 20, where residents unanimously passed resolutions opposing any development or commercialisation in and around Malma Hill. Villagers urged authorities not to issue any approvals or permissions for projects in the area and warned that they would continue their agitation if their concerns were not addressed.

According to a report by The Hindu, the issue also drew the attention of the Akhila Kodava Samaja (AKS), which expressed support for local residents and proposed exploring the possibility of acquiring the land through community contributions. AKS president Paradanda Subramani Kaverappa told The Hindu that the organisation was willing to negotiate with the present owner and examine mechanisms to preserve the land as part of Kodava cultural heritage.

The organisation suggested creating a dedicated fund to purchase and protect sacred sites whenever similar situations arise in the future. It also proposed that any such land acquired by the community should be preserved in its natural state without permitting commercial, tourism or developmental activities.

Amid mounting opposition, Sri M issued a statement saying that the land had not been purchased for commercial purposes. He said the proposed project was intended as a private retreat for meditation, advanced yoga practice, Sanskrit chanting and the study of scriptures.

According to Sri M, the planned facilities included a meditation hall, a goshala and water bodies intended for groundwater conservation. He denied allegations that the project involved commercial activities and said there had never been any intention to damage the surrounding forest landscape or the environment.

However, acknowledging the concerns expressed by residents and the Kodava community, Sri M announced that he would abandon all proposed construction on the property.

Stating that he respected the religious significance attached to the area, he said he did not wish to undertake any activity that could hurt the sentiments of local communities. He also reiterated that he had no intention of causing environmental damage and appealed to residents not to be influenced by rumours regarding the project.