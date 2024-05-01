Karnataka: Special Public Prosecutor appointed in Prajwal Revanna sexual abuse case

The Karnataka state has appointed Additional State Public Prosecutor BN Jagadeesha as Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) to prosecute the case registered against Hassan Lok Sabha member and Janata Dal (Secular) leader, Prajwal Revanna, who has been booked on allegations of sexual assault. He is alleged to have filmed around 3,000 video clips of more than 70 women performing sexual acts. The order for the appointment of the SPP was issued on April 30.

The appointment comes just three days after the state constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by ADGP BK Singh to probe the allegations of assault and also investigate who was responsible for circulating the explicit videos.

Read: Prajwal Revanna seeks 7 days to appear before SIT

According to Bar and Bench, Jagadeesha was appointed as the SPP under Section 24 (8) (Public Prosecutors) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to prosecute the sexual abuse case which names Revanna and his father HD Revanna as accused persons.

On May 1, Prajwal Revanna, who left the country on April 27, posted on social media saying "As I am not in Bangalore to attend the inquiry, I have communicated to CID Bangalore through my Advocate. Truth will prevail soon. His lawyer Arun G has written to the SIT asking for seven days to appear before them. A notice had been sent to his family from the SIT asking him to appear before the team. Prajwal was suspended from JD(S) party on April 30.