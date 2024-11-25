Karnataka: Six injured as bus carrying Kantara Chapter 1 crew overturns in Udupi

Six junior artists working on the highly anticipated Kannada film Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 were injured in a road accident when their bus overturned near Jadkal in Udupi district. The incident occurred on the night of Sunday, November 24, as the crew was returning to Kollur after completing a shoot in Mudoor, according to the police.

The mini-bus was carrying 20 junior artists at the time of the accident.

Media reports indicate that the vehicle overturned while navigating a challenging route near Jadkal, resulting in injuries to six passengers. The injured individuals were immediately transported to nearby hospitals in Jadkal and Kundapur for medical treatment.

The Kollur police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 is the prequel of the 2022 blockbuster Kantara starring Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to have a worldwide release on October 2, 2025, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti. The film will be released in multiple languages, including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam.

Billed as a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, the plot details remain under wraps. Directed by and starring actor Rishab Shetty, the original film achieved monumental success. The film made on a modest budget of Rs 16 crore grossed over Rs 400 crore globally. It also earned Rishab Shetty a National Award for his exceptional performance.