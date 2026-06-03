Karnataka: Siddaramaiah appointed Congress Working Committee member

Karnataka outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been appointed as a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the Congress party, on Tuesday, June 2, by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) with immediate effect. The move is seen as recognition of his role in facilitating the smooth leadership transition in the state.

The order was issued by AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal.

The CWC is the highest executive authority of the Indian National Congress, holding the ultimate power to shape the party's policies, define its ideological stance, and make critical organisational decisions.

The appointment was approved by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who issued orders inducting Siddaramaiah into the party's apex policymaking body.

According to party sources, Siddaramaiah stepped down without giving scope for discord or confusion from the Chief Minister’s post after the Congress high command sought a leadership change in Karnataka.

Sources stated that the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, had offered Siddaramaiah a Rajya Sabha berth as part of the transition arrangement. However, Siddaramaiah reportedly declined the offer and instead resigned as Chief Minister.

Following his return from New Delhi, Siddaramaiah publicly disclosed that the party leadership had offered him a Rajya Sabha seat, but maintained that he was not interested in entering the Upper House of Parliament.

His induction into the Congress Working Committee is being seen as an alternative form of recognition of his stature within the party.

Membership in the CWC is considered one of the most influential positions within the Congress organisation, providing leaders not only with significant authority within the party but also a greater role in shaping national-level political strategy.

Political observers believe Siddaramaiah’s appointment reflects the party leadership’s intention to retain his influence in national decision-making while acknowledging his contribution to ensuring a smooth leadership transition in Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah’s social engineering is well known for the strategic political consolidation of the AHINDA alliance in Karnataka. This coalition comprises minorities, backward classes, and Dalits, forming a formidable voter base that bypasses traditional dominant caste structures.

He backed this electoral strategy with populist, inclusive programmes, including the Anna Bhagya (subsidised/free food grains) and Indira Canteen (cheap meals) initiatives. He also introduced reservations for the oppressed classes and Muslims in government tenders.

Siddaramaiah is also well known for his poignant attacks on Hindutva outfits, RSS, and the BJP national leadership.