Karnataka: Shivakumar rules out cross‑voting in council polls

Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday dismissed concerns over possible cross‑voting in the Legislative Council elections, asserting that the Congress had not adopted any special strategy and expressing confidence in the judgment of legislators participating in the poll.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said speculation about cross‑voting was premature given the secret ballot system. “We do not want to indulge in cross‑voting, nor do we know anything about it. This is a secret ballot election. Let us wait until 6 p.m. and see the outcome. Who is worried about it?” he remarked.

The Chief Minister maintained that there was no need for any elaborate strategy to secure votes. He said all MLAs were intelligent representatives of the people and would have cast their votes according to their priorities and judgment.

Shivakumar noted that Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara was yet to cast his vote but was expected to arrive shortly. He added that he had spent the last two days interacting with legislators, not for political management but to ensure they understood the voting procedure.

He explained that the preferential voting system was complex, with nearly 60 to 70 legislators being first‑time MLAs. “Even a small mistake can render a ballot invalid,” he said, drawing a comparison with graduates’ and teachers’ constituency elections where thousands of votes are often declared invalid due to procedural errors.

Rejecting suggestions of cross‑voting, Shivakumar said there was no reason for such speculation. He emphasised that he maintained cordial relations with legislators across party lines, describing himself as the Chief Minister for all 224 MLAs.

Responding to Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s criticism that he should not resort to “low‑level tactics” in the election, Shivakumar dismissed the remarks. “I do not wish to react to such rubbish and unnecessary statements.

He is a senior leader and should conduct himself in a manner befitting his position. That would be better for him,” he said. In a sharp remark directed at Kumaraswamy, he added: “There is medicine for jealousy. That is all I want to say.”