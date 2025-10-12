Karnataka set to ban RSS events in govt institutions after Priyank Kharge letter

The Karnataka government is likely to issue a government order prohibiting institutions owned or funded by the government from allowing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh activities on their premises.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered that action be taken in this regard after a minister in his cabinet wrote to him. Minister for Rural Development, IT and BT, Priyank Kharge wrote to Siddaramaiah on October 4, urging that government institutions be prohibited from holding RSS activities which are against the Constitution.

The CMO released a copy of the letter to the media on Sunday, October 12, with instructions from Siddaramaiah directing that “appropriate action” be taken.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Kharge said, “The philosophy of the RSS is poisonous. It does not do good for anybody. If the philosophy was so good, BJP leaders themselves would have ensured that their children adopted it. How many BJP leaders’ children go to RSS shakhas? How many wear ganaveshas (uniforms) and have taken the trishul deeksha, how many know the RSS anthem, or visit RSS shakhas regularly? They are all sitting abroad.”