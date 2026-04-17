Karnataka sees higher temperatures and rainfall deficit, CM asks districts to prepare

With temperatures climbing and reservoirs beginning to dip, large parts of Karnataka are entering a stretch of summer marked by intense heat and growing concerns over water availability.

Bengaluru is already feeling the strain. Temperatures in the city have touched 36 degrees Celsius and are expected to remain between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius in the coming days, around 2 to 3 degrees above normal. The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) bulletin on Friday, April 17 forecast mainly clear skies, with maximum temperatures around 37 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures near 24 degrees Celsius.

Taking note, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on April 17 directed all Deputy Commissioners to take immediate steps to prevent drinking water shortages, warning that a monsoon deficit is expected in most districts. He said any disruption in supply would be “viewed seriously and the concerned DC will be held accountable.”

“Revenue, Panchayat Raj, and Urban Development departments must work in close coordination. There is no shortage of funds, and the Finance Department has already been directed to release the required allocations based on reports from DCs,” he added.

https://x.com/siddaramaiah/status/2045025938283614290

The rising heat has already begun to disrupt everyday life. Speaking to TNM, Bharat Kumar, who supplies milk to apartment complexes near Nagasandra, said higher temperatures are forcing quicker delivery cycles and additional spending on insulated containers and ice packs to prevent spoilage.

Vegetable vendors report similar challenges. At Gangamma Circle in Jalahalli, a seller described how produce sourced from Wayanad dries out rapidly in the heat. “By noon they dry out. Customers won’t touch them,” the vendor said, adding that customer footfall now increases only after 2 pm, cutting into daily sales.

Heatwave warnings and rainfall deficit

According to IMD reports, dry weather is expected to persist, with only isolated rainfall forecast across south interior Karnataka. Thunderstorms and lightning are likely in some areas on April 17 and 18, with scattered showers expected between April 16 and 22, though these are unlikely to bring meaningful relief.

North interior Karnataka is under yellow heatwave alert, with warnings issued for districts including Bagalkote, Vijayapura, Kalaburgi and Bidar. Kalaburagi has recorded temperatures as high as 42.1 degrees Celsius, among the highest in the state.

Forecasts indicate that districts across Karnataka will continue to see temperatures ranging from 36 to 44 degrees Celsius, with Vijayapura, Bidar and Bagalkote likely to face the harshest conditions.

The heat has been intensified by a dry spell linked to anti-cyclonic circulation over Karnataka and adjoining Maharashtra between April 13 and 16. This has resulted in only light and isolated rainfall, leading to sharp deficits across regions.

South interior Karnataka recorded an 87% rainfall deficit, receiving just 1.3 mm against a normal of 9.7 mm. North interior Karnataka saw an 85% deficit, recording 0.9 mm of rainfall against a normal of 5.9 mm. Coastal Karnataka fared slightly better, receiving 3.4 mm against a normal of 7.5 mm, but still recorded a 55% deficit.

The IMD has issued short-term warnings for thunderstorms with gusty winds in Vijayanagara, Gadag, Koppal, Dharwad and Haveri. Light rain has also been reported in Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Davanagere, Udupi and Uttara Kannada.

Despite these recent shortfalls, the IMD noted that the season as a whole, from the beginning of March, has remained wetter than usual. Karnataka has recorded 42% excess rainfall overall, with north interior Karnataka in particular seeing ‘large excess rainfall’ at 74% above normal.

Reservoir levels under watch

Amid the rising temperatures, water levels at the Krishnaraja Sagar dam in Srirangapatna, Mandya district, have dropped below the 100-foot mark. On Thursday, April 16, the level stood at 100.96 feet, slightly lower than the 101 feet recorded on the same day last year, but significantly higher than the 83 feet recorded in 2024.

The reservoir currently holds around 23.571 TMC of water against its full capacity of 49.452 TMC. It remains a critical source of drinking water for Bengaluru and Mysuru, supplying 300 cusecs to Bengaluru and 150 cusecs to Mysuru daily. The dam is currently receiving an inflow of 74 cusecs while releasing 4,033 cusecs to meet canal and municipal needs.

Engineers from the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam have said that the existing storage is sufficient to meet drinking water requirements until June.

This article was written by student interns working with TNM.