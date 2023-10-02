Karnataka: Sec 144 imposed in Shivamogga after stone pelting during Eid Milad procession

The violence that erupted in Shivamogga during an Eid Milad procession resulted in the arrest of 40 people and the district administration imposing Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in the Ragi Gudda area on Monday, October 2. The order was given after instances of stone-pelting and communal violence were reported during an Eid Milad procession on Sunday night, October 1. Forty people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to police officials in Shivamogga, miscreants began pelting stones when the Eid Milad procession was underway. Stones were pelted at a few houses and police officers as well. According to media reports, the pelting was allegedly carried out due to rumours of paint being smeared on an Eid Milad banner depicting Tipu Sultan. Muslim groups also alleged that Hindu groups had pelted stones at the procession.

Earlier in the same day, Muslim residents of Ragi Gudda had protested against the police, after a portion of a cutout of Tipu Sultan displayed in the Eid Milad procession was covered. Shivamogga Superintendent of Police (SP) GK Mithun Kumar arrived at the spot and resolved the situation after holding talks with the residents. However, during the procession taking place in the evening, there were rumours that stones were being pelted by outsiders on the procession in a different location which led to the group in Ragi Gudda procession to begin pelting stones. Police had to resort to lathi charge to bring the protesters under control.