Karnataka school teacher arrested for sexual assault of seven-year-old student

“Thinking it was a seasonal fever, we first took her to a neighbourhood doctor who prescribed her medicines for fever. But even after three days of medication, her fever did not reduce. On the night of October 30, she began complaining of pain in her private parts and we took her to the government hospital the next day,” said her grandmother Nasreen Taj. It was the doctor at the hospital, upon realising that the seven-year-old had been sexually assaulted, who immediately alerted the Davangere Women’s Police Station. On probing, the girl named her class teacher Nagaraj as the culprit.

“She told the police that the teacher had been sexually assaulting her for a long time. He would sexually assault her on the pretext of holding her back in class after everyone had left and told her to complete her homework. The same happened on October 27, when he held her back while there was no one left in the school. She had to go to his desk to get her homework checked, and there she spotted him watching a pornographic film. That’s when he assaulted her again,” Nasreen said.

The Davangere Women’s Police Station has charged Nagaraj under Section 354A (punishment for sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He is currently under judicial custody.