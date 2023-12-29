Karnataka school headmistress takes inappropriate pictures with student, suspended

In an incident at a Government High School in Chikballapur district, a 42-year-old headmistress has been suspended as she clicked inappropriate pictures with a Class 10 student.

The incident unfolded during a school excursion from December 22 to 25, where the headmistress clicked pictures hugging and pecking on the student’s cheeks. The pictures have since gone viral on social media.

Concerned parents brought the matter to the attention of the Block Education Officer (BEO) V Umadevi, who promptly visited the school to investigate. Despite the headmistress deleting the controversial photos and videos, efforts are underway to retrieve the evidence.

The headmistress, who initially joined the school as a primary school teacher in 2005, faced promotion over the years. The images, which look like a small photoshoot, were reportedly captured by another student when others were not present.