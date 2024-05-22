Karnataka: SC farmer dies by suicide after moneylender holds family captive

A 55-year-old farmer, Raju Khotagi, died by suicide on Monday, May 20 after allegedly being harassed by a moneylender over non-repayment of loan. The incident occurred in Islampur village of Hukkeri taluk in Belagavi. He belonged to the Bedaru community (Scheduled Caste).

According to the police, Raju had borrowed Rs 1.5 lakh from Siddavva Bayyanavar, a resident of the same village, six months ago due to crop losses suffered during a severe drought. The loan reportedly carried a high-interest rate of 10% per month. On May 18, Siddavva allegedly demanded immediate repayment of the entire loan amount with interest in one instalment. When Raju requested more time to arrange the money, Siddavva allegedly held his son Basavaraj captive. Siddavva reportedly held his wife Durgavva captive as well for two days when the couple went to negotiate more time.

A case has been registered against Siddavva under the Prevention of Atrocities Act and Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726