Karnataka: SC directs IPS officer D Roopa to remove posts against IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri

Earlier this year, a public spat between the two officers from Karnataka ensued after Roopa shared personal pictures of Sindhuri on social media platforms and accused her of 19 allegations including corruption. She also filed a complaint with the chief secretary of the state demanding an inquiry into the allegations against Sindhuri. Subsequently, Sindhuri initiated both civil and criminal proceedings against Roopa for defamation.

Justice Oka said that Roopa must file an affidavit on December 15, detailing the nature of the removed posts. If, for any reason, Roopa cannot delete the posts, she was instructed to make at least one post clarifying the withdrawal of statements against Rohini. Justice Oka said that the court's objective is to bring an end to the entire dispute, and said, "We want to bring an end to the whole dispute. That is the only reason that we are hearing it. Don't be under the impression that we are entertaining your petition or trying to hold in your favour. No. We are not doing that. We are doing it for the sake of the administration of the State," as he addressed Roopa.