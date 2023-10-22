Karnataka RTCs to hire 13,000 driving and technical staff after eight years

The Karnataka government on Saturday, October 21 gave the nod for four Road Transport Corporations (RTCs) to commence recruitment for a staggering 13,000 driving and technical positions. This comes eight years after the last recruitment drive in 2016, during which time there was a noticeable shortage of personnel, exacerbated by the retirement of 13,669 employees.

The initial phase of the recruitment will focus on hiring 6,500 driving staff and 300 technical personnel. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is set to onboard 2,000 driver-cum-conductors and 300 technical staff while the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) plans to recruit an equal number of driver-cum-conductors. Simultaneously, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is gearing up to hire 2,500 conductors.