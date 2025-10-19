Karnataka restricts rallies on public property, RSS march blocked in Chittapur

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Karnataka government on Saturday, October 18, issued an order restricting the use of government property, including roads, parks and playgrounds, by any organisation or group of more than ten people to carry out a march or rally, requiring prior permission from the competent authority.

Following a letter issued by the Director General of Police MA Saleem, the cabinet on October 16 approved measures to prevent private organisations from trespassing on public properties.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has also written to CM Siddaramaiah seeking a ban on activities of organisations like Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) on public properties like government schools and colleges.

The GO said that the government had observed various private organisations, associations, and groups using government properties and premises for private programmes and events without obtaining prior permission from the competent authorities. It further noted that such usage often led to improper maintenance and preservation of these properties during and after the events.

According to the order, it aimed to “preserve, protect and proper utilisation of government properties and premises, playgrounds, and public assets.”

Permission will now have to be sought from city police commissioners and deputy commissioners in districts for a rally or procession of more than ten people, even if held on roads or in public spaces.

“Any private organisation, association or group of persons shall use the government property or premises only upon the prior permission of the concerned competent authority,” the GO stated.

It further defined government property as including “any land, building, structure, road, park, playground, waterbody or any other immovable property owned and managed by local authority or department, boards, corporation, under the control or vested in, entrusted with or maintained by the Government of Karnataka.”

Any private association, society, trust, club, body of individuals or entity, whether registered or not, other than local authority or government departments and undertakings, will now have to obtain permission from the competent authority.

Permission will be required for “a congregation of more than 10 people called by any name, who are accompanied by music or otherwise, or any other activity having a common object to carry on a common movement or route march passing through a government property, except marriage and funeral gatherings and movements.” The application seeking permission must be submitted three days before the intended procession.

The GO further stated that the applicant and organisers will be liable to pay compensation for damages and will also bear any criminal liability arising out of such programmes or processions.

Chittapur authorities deny RSS route march

Authorities in Chittapur, the constituency of Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, have denied permission for the RSS route march on Sunday, October 19, citing the possibility of disruption of peace and law and order.

Chittapur Town Municipal Council on Saturday removed cut-outs and banners installed by the RSS on the main road amid police security, stating that they were installed before obtaining permission for the route march.

An application had been submitted seeking permission for a route march and Vijayadashami programme in Chittapur town in Kalaburagi district at 3 pm on October 19 by the RSS, on the occasion of the organisation’s centenary and festival celebration.

The tahsildar said a letter had been sent from his office to the police for a report. He added that the Bhim Army organisation had informed, through a letter, that they too would conduct a route march on the same route on October 19.

The police report said that on October 16, RSS worker Danesh Naron had allegedly abused and issued life threats to the local MLA and district in-charge Minister Priyank Kharge, and that a case has been registered in Bengaluru’s Sadashivanagar police station in this regard. The tahsildar said demonstrations have been held across Karnataka, including in Chittapur, in protest against this incident.

Meanwhile, the Bhim Army State Youth Wing, Kalaburagi, also sought permission to conduct a route march on the same route, along with the Indian Dalit Panthers. They said that since the RSS was intentionally conducting a route march in Chittapur on October 19 against the minister’s statement, they, too, wanted to conduct a march along the same route. He said the Bhim Army had already held a press conference announcing their intention to hold the procession, and the Indian Dalit Panthers had also made a written request for the same.

Subsequently, the tahsildar refused permission to all three organisations to hold route marches.

Following this, representatives of RSS approached Karnataka High Court seeking permission to hold the rally on November 2. Justice MGS Kamal directed them to file a fresh application to the Kalaburagi district administration. The court ordered authorities to submit a report by October 24 while keeping the earlier refusal in abeyance.

Tejasvi Surya offers legal aid to suspended PDO

Meanwhile, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has offered to “personally appear” on behalf of Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) Praveen Kumar KP, who was suspended for attending an RSS event.

Tejasvi, who has a law degree, reached out to Kumar a day after the officer was suspended for participating in an RSS procession on October 12. “I have spoken to the officer suspended by the government for taking part in RSS Pathsanchalan. Assured him that I will personally appear before the concerned tribunal and courts to challenge this illegal and unlawful suspension,” Tejasvi said.