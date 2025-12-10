​​Karnataka residents lost Rs 5,474 crore to cyber fraud, only 11.5% recovered

Residents of Karnataka lost a total of Rs 5,473.97 crore in 57,733 cybercrime cases in the past three years, revealed Home Minister G Parameshwara in the Assembly. The government managed to recover only Rs 627 crore (11.5%), he said. The Home Minister was responding to a question raised by BJP’s Sakleshpur MLA Cement Manju.

"In 2023, there were 22,255 cases, people lost Rs 873 crore and we recovered Rs 177 crore. In 2024, there were 22,478 cases, Rs 2,562 crore was lost and we got back Rs 323 crore. Investigations are on and more money may be recovered. In 2025, there have been 13,000 cases with Rs 2,038 crore lost and we've recovered Rs 127 crore so far," Parameshwara said, according to Deccan Herald.

He said that while the number of cases has decreased from 22,000 to 13,000, the amount of money lost was Rs 2,038 crore.

The BJP MLA had pointed out that the national cybercrime helpline – 1930, was not of much help. “By the time someone reports a cybercrime and answers all the questions asked, the crucial moments to recover the money are lost. The government must think of starting its own helpline,” he said.

To this, the Home Minister said that the state government had established a cyber command centre, the first of its kind, and that awareness about cybercrime was being raised among the public.

“Cybercrime is a challenge globally. Using technology, people sitting in other states and countries loot money. We are taking measures to prevent it,” he said, according to the Indian Express.

Parameshwara said Karnataka was the first Indian state to create a cyber vertical headed by a director-general of police. "We have 43 cyber police stations with a cyber command. This is helping, going by the fall in case numbers," the Minister said.