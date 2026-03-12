Karnataka registered 24 cases of anti-national sloganeering since 2023, says govt

A total of 24 cases related to alleged anti-national slogans and activities have been registered in the state since 2023, the Karnataka government told the Legislative Assembly. The data was provided by the Home Department in response to a question from Rajajinagar MLA S Suresh Kumar on March 10.

According to the government, three cases related to anti-national slogans were registered in 2023, while none involving anti-national activities were reported that year. In 2024, eight cases of anti-national slogans and four cases of anti-national activities were registered. In 2025, six cases related to anti-national slogans and two cases of anti-national activities were recorded, while one case of anti-national sloganeering has been registered so far in 2026.

The Home Department said that chargesheets have been filed in only a small number of these cases. Of the three cases registered in 2023, chargesheets were filed in two. In 2024, 12 cases were registered in total, and chargesheets were filed in four. In 2025, eight cases were registered and a chargesheet was filed in one case. The single case registered in 2026 is still under investigation.

The government also provided data on arrests made in connection with these cases. Three accused were arrested in 2023, 13 in 2024, two in 2025 and two in 2026, taking the total number of arrests to 20. The government said none of the accused have been convicted so far, as several cases are still under investigation or pending trial in courts.

One of the cases relates to an incident of alleged pro-Pakistan sloganeering near the east gate of Vidhana Soudha during the Rajya Sabha election victory celebrations in February 2024. A case was registered at the Vidhana Soudha Police Station under Sections 505(1)(b) and 153(b) of the IPC. The video evidence in the case was sent to a forensic laboratory for verification, and the report has since been submitted to the government. The investigation is expected to be completed soon, and the final report will be filed in court.

The Home Department said there have been no significant delays in obtaining forensic reports in such cases. It added that strict action is being taken under provisions of the IPC, the National Security Act and other public order laws in cases involving anti-national sloganeering or activities. Authorities are also closely monitoring activities that could threaten the unity and sovereignty of the country and are enforcing provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The government further said that in such cases, FIRs are registered immediately, the accused are arrested and legal action is initiated. Steps are also being taken to ensure the speedy disposal of such cases through special courts.

