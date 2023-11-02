Karnataka Rajyotsava award presented to ISRO’s S Somnath, journalist Maya Sharma and 66 others

The Karnataka Government on Wednesday, November 1, awarded the prestigious Rajyotsava award to 68 persons, including Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S Somanth and Bengaluru based journalist Maya Sharma, for their meritorious services in their respective fields. The recipients were selected by a committee led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and announced on October 31.

The award ceremony took place on Wednesday, November 1 at the Ravindra Kalakshetra, with Siddaramaiah presenting the awards. Karnataka celebrated the golden jubilee of renaming Mysore State as Karnataka this year. Rajyotsava awardees are granted a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh and a 25-gram gold medal.