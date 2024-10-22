Karnataka rain fury: Bengaluru worst hit; CM says 'closely monitoring rain-related disasters'

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc across Karnataka, with cloudy conditions continuing on Tuesday. The capital city is the worst affected and farmers throughout the state are fearing losing crops that are ready for harvest.

Reacting to the situation, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated in Mysuru on Tuesday, "We have taken measures and are prepared to provide relief for the damage caused by the heavy rains and natural disasters."

Speaking to the media at his residence, CM Siddaramaiah added, "We are closely monitoring the rain-related disasters. All preparations have been made, and site surveys are underway. We will provide the necessary relief."

Bengaluru has seen several low-lying areas submerged, severely disrupting daily life. Traffic in the city has been badly affected, with potholes resurfacing on major roads, making it particularly challenging for two-wheeler riders. The movement of cars and heavy vehicles has also been hampered due to both potholes and flooding. Traffic police have been deployed at major intersections to ensure a smoother flow of vehicles and prevent jams.

In Yelahanka, homes in low-lying areas are struggling with waterlogging. Yelahanka Old Town Road has been submerged, causing a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus and several other vehicles to stall after water entered their engines.

Authorities are using cranes to remove vehicles from the roads to clear traffic. In Chikkabommasandra, more than 60 houses have been flooded, while in Ambedkar Nagar, rising water levels have forced residents, including children, to evacuate their homes, causing major inconvenience and putting their safety at risk.

The Manpho Convention Centre and the Manyata Tech Park premises are also waterlogged. Authorities attribute the flooding to building violations. Areas like Amrutahalli, Chikkabanavara, and Maruthinagar are also facing waterlogging issues.

On Tuesday as well, a cloudy atmosphere continued in the Bengaluru city and heavy rains are predicted. The authorities have been asked to be prepared to face any eventuality.