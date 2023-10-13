Karnataka police warn 20-year-old for sharing pro-Palestine video on WhatsApp

A 20-year-old man in Hospete, in Karnataka’s Vijayanagara district, received a warning from the police after he shared a pro-Palestine video as his WhatsApp status on Thursday, October 12. According to the Hospete Town Police Station's Daily Crime Report (DCR), information was received regarding support for Palestine among some Muslim residents in the area. The report claimed that there were concerns about WhatsApp statuses potentially inciting violence, prompting the police to summon the individual to the station and release him with a warning.

Witnesses told TNM that the status read, 'Oh lord please save the people of Palestine’, with the caption 'Palestine Zindabad’. They also pointed out that the video was shared by several others in various groups.