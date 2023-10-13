Karnataka police warn 20-year-old for sharing pro-Palestine video on WhatsApp

A 20-year-old man in Hospete, in Karnataka’s Vijayanagara district, received a warning from the police after he shared a pro-Palestine video as his WhatsApp status on Thursday, October 12. According to the Hospete Town Police Station's Daily Crime Report (DCR), information was received regarding support for Palestine among some Muslim residents in the area. The report claimed that there were concerns about WhatsApp statuses potentially inciting violence, prompting the police to summon the individual to the station and release him with a warning.
Witnesses told TNM that the status read, 'Oh lord please save the people of Palestine’, with the caption 'Palestine Zindabad’. They also pointed out that the video was shared by several others in various groups.
The police stated that failure to address such posts could lead to the proliferation of similar videos, potentially disrupting the peace and tranquility of the area.
The 20-year-old was taken to the police station, where he signed an undertaking. Village elders were present during the warning issued by the police, cautioning him against posting similar content. The police also made him delete the status.
Referring to CrPC 108 (security for good behaviour from persons disseminating seditious matters) and 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognisable offences), the police called the individual for questioning.
“No arrest has been made nor any case has been filed. It was a preventative check to ensure peace in the area,” a police officer said.
Since October 7, Israel has been experiencing a surge in attacks by Hamas, a Palestinian Islamist militant group. This crisis is being described as the most severe security situation in the last five decades. Israel's Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, has ordered a complete siege of Gaza, with plans to cut off electricity, food, and fuel - crucial resources for over two million Palestinians residing in Gaza.