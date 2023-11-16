Karnataka police issue externment notice to 5 Bajrang Dal activists

Prajwal and Dinesh have taluk level responsibilities in Bajrang Dal and other two are volunteers of the right-wing outfit. The notice has questioned why they should not be externed and asked them to be present before the Assistant Commissioner on November 22 in Puttur.

The notice has been issued under the Section 55 of the Karnataka Police Act,1953. Sources said that once they appear before the authority, a externment order for one year would be executed on them.

In July, three Bajrang Dal activists were externed from Mangaluru city. However, the organisation had approached the court questioning the government and obtained stay orders.