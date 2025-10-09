Karnataka police file Zero FIR against lawyer who hurled shoe at CJI Gavai

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Karnataka Police on Wednesday, October 8, filed an FIR against lawyer Rakesh Kishore who attempted to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai inside the Supreme Court. The FIR has been registered following a complaint by the President of the All India Advocates' Association Bhaktavachala.

The complainant has requested that a case be registered against the accused to safeguard the dignity and integrity of the judiciary.

The Vidhana Soudha police have filed a Zero FIR against the perpetrator under Sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 133 (​​assault or criminal force with intent to dishonor person) of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita (BNS).

A Zero FIR is an FIR that can be filed in any police station, regardless of the place where the crime is committed or the jurisdiction of the police station. The police sources stated that the case would be transferred to the jurisdictional police in New Delhi.

The FIR states, on October 6, advocate Rakesh Kishore committed an offence by hurling a shoe towards the dais in Court Hall No. 1 of the Supreme Court of India, New Delhi.

At the time, Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran were present in the courtroom.

Condemning the attack on Supreme Court Chief Justice BR Gavai, lawyers staged a silent protest before the State High Court. They demanded the immediate arrest of the lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who carried out the attack. The protesters said this was a major affront aimed at weakening the independence of the judiciary and insisted that a full investigation into the matter must be conducted.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has written a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking judicial inquiry and immediate action on the blatant casteist attack made in the name of ‘Sanatan’ against the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India.

Reacting to the incident, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed his disapproval, stating that it is a highly condemnable act and it is not acceptable to throw a slipper at judges in the name of religion.