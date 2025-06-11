Karnataka police arrest 33-year-old woman for attempting to poison family

A 33-year-old woman in Hassan district has been arrested for allegedly attempting to poison her husband, their two children and her in-laws so that she could be with another man.

Chaitra (33), from Keraluru village in Belur taluk, Hassan district, was arrested on June 5 by Belur police. An FIR was registered against her on June 2 under sections 352 (provoking a breach of peace), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Chaitra’s husband Gajendera alleged that she tried to kill them by mixing pills and other powders with food, coffee and milk beverages, without the knowledge of the family.

According to the FIR Chaitra and her husband Gajendra did not get along for the past few years due to her alleged affairs. The couple have been married for over 11 years and have two sons aged 8 and 10.

Chaitra had been mixing sleeping pills and other medicines in her family’s food for the past couple of months with the help of Shivu, with whom she allegedly has a relationship, according to the complaint filed by Gajendra. Due to this, Gajendra and others in the family experienced symptoms such as dizziness, chest pain, trembling and memory loss.

The FIR said that when Gajendra visited a doctor at the government hospital in Hassan on May 26, he was told that the symptoms were due to poisonous substances mixed in the food.

When he went home from the hospital two days later and checked the rooms in the house including the kitchen and his wife’s bag, he found tablets and other powders, the FIR said.