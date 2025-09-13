Karnataka: PM Modi, state govt announce aid for Hassan truck crash victims

“The mishap in Hassan, Karnataka, is heart-rending. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those who have been injured recover as soon as possible. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

​​

The tragedy struck at Mosalehosahalli in Hassan district when a truck rammed into a Ganesh immersion procession. Nine people were killed and 22 were injured.

According to reports, the vehicle lost control, hit a divider and crashed into a crowd, which included several young people. The driver tried to flee, but was caught and assaulted by bystanders. He was injured and is now being treated at a hospital under police watch.



At the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS), 19 injured were admitted. Two are in the ICU, including one who underwent surgery for a rib fracture. Eighteen others are stable in the wards. At Mangala Hospital, two patients are in the ICU. Both are stable.

Nine deaths have been confirmed. Post-mortems are complete, and bodies have been handed over to families. Eight victims were aged between 17 and 25 years, and one was 55 years old. Two of them were from Ballari and Chitradurga. The rest were residents of Hassan.