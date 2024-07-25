Karnataka passes resolution to scrap NEET, becomes third state to do so

After Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, Karnataka Assembly on Thursday, July 25 passed a resolution to scrap the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). It was tabled by State Minister of Medical Education & Skill Development, Sharan Prakash Patil. The government has urged the Union to allow Karnataka to provide admissions based on the Common Entrance Test (CET) marks, which is conducted by the state government.

“The NEET examination which severely affects the medical education opportunities of poor rural students, makes schooling redundant and deprives the right of the State Governments to admit students in State Government Medical colleges, should be abolished,” the resolution said.

Karnataka Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Sharan Prakash Patil on June 21 had termed the NEET-UG 2024 a massive 'scam' of the Union government, as he demanded a CBI probe into the matter. "It is sad that the Union government is not taking the matter seriously even as students and parents continue to protest across the country. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is acting irresponsibly. The CBI should conduct a probe and the guilty must be punished,” he said.

About 24 lakh aspirants appeared for NEET on May 5 for admission to medical colleges. The results were announced before time on June 5 but were marred by allegations of paper leak and awarding of grace marks to over 1,500 candidates. The National Testing Agency (NTA) faced criticisms that it awarded the grace marks in a non-transparent manner, resulting in at least 67 candidates achieving perfect scores of 720/720.