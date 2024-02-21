Karnataka passes Bill slashing penalty on property tax by 50% in Bengaluru

The Karnataka legislative assembly on Tuesday, February 20, passed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Amendment Bill, 2024 to reduce the penalty on property tax by a massive 50% in the city. The bill was tabled by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

According to reports, it is expected that the move will help save Bengaluru citizens around Rs 2,700 crore. A total of 13-15 lakh people, including 5.51 lakh taxpayers, are expected to be benefited due to the amendment. Around 5-7 lakh people outside the property tax bracket and three lakh partial property taxpayers also stand to gain.