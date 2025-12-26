Karnataka: One killed, four injured in balloon gas cylinder explosion near Mysuru Palace

One person was killed and at least four others were injured after a gas cylinder used for filling balloons exploded near Jayamartanda Gate of Mysuru palace on Thursday evening, December 25.

Due to Christmas, the area was crowded with tourists and locals enjoying the illuminated palace and an ongoing concert when the explosion took place around 8 pm.

According to police, the injured have been identified as Lakshmi of Bengaluru, Manjula of Nanjangud, Kotreshi of Ranebennur, and Shahina of Kolkata. All four were shifted to KR Hospital for treatment.

The deceased is believed to be the vendor handling the balloon cylinder, though his identity is yet to be confirmed.The police said he was a regular in the area and had been carrying a portable cylinder on his bicycle.

Police cordoned off the site soon after the incident. According to reports, sniffer dogs and personnel from the Forensic Science Laboratory examined the area and confirmed that the blast was caused by the helium cylinder used to fill balloons.