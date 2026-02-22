Karnataka: Officials ban Muthalik, Kerehalli from entering Bagalkot, permit RSS event

The Bagalkot administration in Karnataka has prohibited two prominent Hindutva activists from entering the district for a month following the stone pelting on February 19 even as it permitted a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) event to be held despite prohibitory orders.
Stones were thrown at a procession carrying an idol of Shivaji during Shivaji Jayanti celebrations in the old city area of Bagalkot on the night of February 19. Superintendent of Police Siddharth Goyal and other police officers were injured in the incident. Prohibitory orders are in in Bagalkot, Navanagar and Vidyagiri until February 24.
Police have arrested eight people for the stone pelting. SP Siddharth Goyal told the that the police had arrested a man named Tanzeer, a Sector 10 resident, for throwing stones at the procession. Seven others had been arrested for obstructing the police from carrying out their duties.
Two others have been for throwing stones at meat shops on February 20. He said that apart from himself, two constables and one civilian had been injured during the stone throwing. The procession continued after the incident and the situation remained peaceful.
Deputy Commissioner Sangappa issued an order Shri Rama Sene founder Pramod Muthalik and Rashtriya Rakshana Pade founder Puneet Kerehalli from entering the district from February 21 to March 21, anticipating trouble.
Puneet Kerehalli is accused of murdering cattle trader Idrees Pasha in March 2023. More recently, he was arrested and released for criminal trespass after a landlord alleged that Puneet had harassed and assaulted him for “harbouring illegal Bangladeshi immigrants”. Kerehalli had 10 criminal against him between 2013 and 2023.
Hindu samajotsava
However, the district administration permitted the Hindu Samajotsava, organised by the RSS, to be held on Saturday, February 21, despite prohibitory orders being in place. It was held in Navanagar as part of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s centenary celebrations.
Leaders who spoke at the event made incendiary speeches.
Hanumanth Malali, a member of the north unit of the Dharma Jagarana Vedike said, “Krishna holds a chakra, Shiva a trishul. Now, someone has brought in a bulldozer. In the coming days, the bulldozer will come to Bagalkot too,” Hanumanth Malali said, according to a in Prajavani.
He said that, “If Hindus begin converting, there won’t be enough people (left to convert).”
He added that Muslims should emulate Muslims such as former president APJ Abdul Kalam, the 19th century Sufi poet Shishunal Sharif and the late social worker, poet and folk singer from Bagalkot Ibrahim Sutar.