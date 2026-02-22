Karnataka: Officials ban Muthalik, Kerehalli from entering Bagalkot, permit RSS event

The Bagalkot administration in Karnataka has prohibited two prominent Hindutva activists from entering the district for a month following the stone pelting on February 19 even as it permitted a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) event to be held despite prohibitory orders.

Stones were thrown at a procession carrying an idol of Shivaji during Shivaji Jayanti celebrations in the old city area of Bagalkot on the night of February 19. Superintendent of Police Siddharth Goyal and other police officers were injured in the incident. Prohibitory orders are in place in Bagalkot, Navanagar and Vidyagiri until February 24.

Police have arrested eight people for the stone pelting. SP Siddharth Goyal told the media that the police had arrested a man named Tanzeer, a Sector 10 resident, for throwing stones at the procession. Seven others had been arrested for obstructing the police from carrying out their duties.

Two others have been arrested for throwing stones at meat shops on February 20. He said that apart from himself, two constables and one civilian had been injured during the stone throwing. The procession continued after the incident and the situation remained peaceful.

Deputy Commissioner Sangappa issued an order prohibiting Shri Rama Sene founder Pramod Muthalik and Rashtriya Rakshana Pade founder Puneet Kerehalli from entering the district from February 21 to March 21, anticipating trouble.