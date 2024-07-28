Karnataka: Nirmala Sitharaman questions Siddaramaiah over Valmiki corp scam case

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should have arrested the bank officials, involved in the Tribal Welfare Board case, before asking for my resignation.

“He (Siddaramaiah) could have the bank officials arrested. This would have given him the right to ask for my resignation.

I have no problem if any bank officials are arrested in any case. But he (Siddaramaiah) did not arrest them while his minister also did not resign,” the Finance Minister told media persons.

She said that even Siddaramaiah’s people said that money had been siphoned off and transferred to private accounts.

Earlier, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah demanded the resignation of the Union Finance Minister because bank officials were involved in the Tribal Welfare Board case.

The Finance Minister said that action has been taken against the bank officials and further lawful actions will be taken and no protection would be offered to any erring official.

She said that the money belonged to SC-ST. “Valmiki community's money was taken away. I wonder why there is no outrage? They (Congress) talk about ‘Nyay’. Is this the ‘Nyay’? How come you (Siddaramaiah) and your minister didn’t stop the bank officials?” the Finance Minister said.

She said that around Rs 187 crore have been siphoned off but the Chief Minister says that only Rs 89 crore have been siphoned. “This is outrageous and it is happening with SC-ST money,” the Finance Minister said. She said that her department has already taken action against the bank officials and further legal action and prosecution will be initiated soon.

“What has the state government done so far in the case? I want the bank officials to be punished for helping the state government. I am open to any action against the bank officials,” the Finance Minister said.