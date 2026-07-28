Karnataka need not seek Tamil Nadu nod for Mekedatu, says Union govt citing SC order

The Union government on Monday, July 27, told Parliament that Karnataka does not require the consent of lower riparian states to construct the proposed balancing reservoir across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu. The government was referring to the Supreme Court's 2018 judgement on the Cauvery water dispute.

Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha by PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss on whether Karnataka had obtained the consent of downstream states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the union territory of Puducherry for the Mekedatu project, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary said the Supreme Court's February 16, 2018 judgement contains no provision requiring Karnataka to secure approval from other riparian states before undertaking such construction.

The minister said the Supreme Court had upheld Clause XVIII of the 2007 Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) award, which states that "Nothing in the order of this Tribunal shall impair the right or power or authority of any State to regulate within its boundaries the use of water or to enjoy the benefit of waters within that state in a manner not inconsistent with the order of this Tribunal."

However, Choudhary said that Karnataka's Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir-cum-Drinking Water Project, submitted in 2019, had been returned to the project authority. He said the Union government had asked Karnataka to submit a revised DPR in compliance with the CWDT award and the prevailing guidelines of the Central Water Commission.

The statement comes amid Tamil Nadu's continued opposition to the proposed project, with the state maintaining that the reservoir could affect its share of Cauvery waters.

Welcoming the Union government’s response, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the Supreme Court had delivered a verdict that clearly stated Karnataka does not require permission from other states to construct a balancing reservoir within its own territory.

"It has clearly stated that Karnataka does not need permission from other states to build a balancing reservoir on Karnataka's own land, and other states have no right to object," Shivakumar said while addressing a meeting of Karnataka MPs in New Delhi.

Referring to the Minister's statement in Parliament, Shivakumar thanked the Union government "on behalf of Karnataka" for reiterating the Supreme Court's position.

The Karnataka government has consistently argued that the proposed reservoir at Mekedatu, around 100 km from Bengaluru, with a planned storage capacity of 67 tmcft, would help regulate the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu during drought years. It has also maintained that the project is intended to provide drinking water to Bengaluru while generating 400 MW of hydroelectric power.