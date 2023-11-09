Karnataka Murugha Mutt seer gets conditional bail in one rape case

The Karnataka High Court has granted conditional bail on Wednesday, November 8, to the rape accused Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of the famous Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra Bruhanmutt in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district in connection with the rape of a minor. In August, 2022, the seer, who is the chief pontiff of the Lingayat mutt, was accused of sexually assaulting girl students who reside at the institution. A police complaint was filed on behalf of two survivors, who are 15 and 16 years old.

The High Court Bench headed by Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar had restrained the accused seer from entering the premises of the mutt and also directed him to surrender his passport to the court. He has also been asked to provide two sureties. The court also stated that he should appear before it through video conferencing. However, sources say that despite the bail order, the release of the seer is doubtful as he is also accused in another minor rape case.