Karnataka mulls extending property tax payment deadlines and reducing penalties

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday, January 6 said that the Congress-led state government would amend laws to allow more time for payment of property tax and penalties.

Speaking to reporters after the 'Government at Your Doorstep' grievance redressal programme at RBANMS High school grounds, Shivakumar said, "There are many appeals during the grievance redressal meetings requesting more time for payment of property tax and penalties. There are also many plaints seeking easing property tax payment processes. The government would amend the rules after discussing it with the officials."

"Many people have built commercial properties in residential plots and that has attracted penalties. Many people have expressed the opinion that the penalties are too high and the deadlines are too short. In this backdrop, the government will look at extending the deadlines for payment of penalties and also simplifying the process," he said.