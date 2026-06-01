Karnataka mortuary photo scandal: Women’s Commission seeks govt report

Taking cognisance of allegations against an attendant at the Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences who reportedly took nude photographs of deceased women in the mortuary, the Karnataka State Women’s Commission has sought a report from the government.

The Commission’s Secretary wrote to the Commissioner for Health and Family Welfare on May 29. The letter stated that the Commission had come across allegations circulating on social media that a mortuary attendant, identified as Munir Ahmed, had been photographing the nude bodies of women brought to the mortuary.

“It has come to the notice of the Commission that such allegations have been made. Hence, it is requested that the matter be investigated, appropriate action be taken against Munir Ahmed, and a report be submitted by the officials concerned,” the letter said.

Hospital authorities have reportedly filed a complaint with the New Town police.

Meanwhile, Dr Mohsin-ul-Haq, Head of the Department of Forensic Medicine, said that the accused had been working at the hospital as a contract attendant for several years.

Bidar district police could not be reached for comment. Calls to Commission chairperson Nagalakshmi Choudhary also went unanswered. The copy will be updated following their response.