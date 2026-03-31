Karnataka MLAs win big battle, to get free IPL tickets

It’s rare for MLAs to agree across party lines. But for free IPL tickets, BJP and Congress MLAs in Karnataka united, fought, and won. Their unlikely solidarity paid off on Monday, March 30 when Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar confirmed that MLAs will receive three complimentary tickets for IPL matches in Bengaluru.

They will also get two free passes for international games, along with the option to buy two more for the international fixtures.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said the decision was taken after multiple rounds of discussions with officials from the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and DNA Networks, which handles ticketing.

He said that for last Saturday’s season-opening IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad, legislators could only be given two tickets because the match was already sold out. “The matter is closed now,” he said. “Anyone who doesn’t want the tickets can simply inform us in writing. There’s no compulsion.”

Some MLAs had been pushing for more tickets, but Shivakumar said the request could not be accommodated. He pointed out that in states like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, up to 60% of match tickets are reserved for government officials and related bodies. “Compared to them, our intervention is minimal,” he said.

This comes after Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka raised concerns in the Assembly during a debate on Bengaluru’s development. He pointed out that the government had leased 16.32 acres for the M Chinnaswamy Stadium at a monthly rent of just Rs 1,600, yet legislators allegedly struggled to obtain even one ticket.

On demands for a separate gallery for legislators and ministers at IPL matches, Shivakumar drew a line, saying the government will not interfere in stadium seating decisions. “That is for the KSCA to decide,” he said.

Shivakumar also said there have been preliminary talks about increasing the seating capacity at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which currently seats about 38,000 spectators. Officials are examining whether an additional 20,000 seats can be added.

The government is also working with civic authorities to identify land for new stadiums in Bengaluru. A formal proposal will be placed before the cabinet soon, he said. He added that the state had already allotted around 25 acres each in Tumakuru and Mysuru to the KSCA. The cabinet has also approved a new multi-sport stadium at Suryanagar, to be developed by the Karnataka Housing Board.

Last June, 11 fans died in a stampede during an RCB victory parade in Bengaluru. No one has been charged yet. Investigators have been unable to file a chargesheet due to interim directions from the Karnataka High Court. As Bengaluru prepares for IPL 2026, families of the victims continue to wait for accountability.