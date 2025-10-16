Karnataka Ministers slam Murthys’ boycott of caste survey, allege BJP’s role behind it

Responding to Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy’s decision to opt out of Karnataka’s ongoing Socio-Economic and Educational (caste) Survey, state Ministers Priyank Kharge and Santosh Lad said that public figures of their stature should have set an example by cooperating with the government’s initiative.

Last week, the Murthys declined to participate in the survey conducted by the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission (KSBCC) and submitted a self-declaration form dated October 10 saying that they do not belong to any backward class. “Hence, participating in this survey will not be of any help to the government. Therefore, we decline to participate,” the declaration read. The couple’s residence in Jayanagar 4th T Block was among those covered as part of the enumeration.

Reacting to the development, Karnataka Minister for Information Technology Priyank Kharge said he was “surprised” by Sudha Murthy’s decision and comments. “The caste census is a government initiative. It is a survey that includes a lot of other information as well. It is surprising that a member of Parliament makes such statements,” he told reporters.

Alleging the role of BJP behind the incident, he said, “Clearly, I think it is inspired by other BJP leaders or co-direction, claiming it is voluntary. But more is expected from people like them because they inspire many generations and continue to do so. Saying that ‘I will not participate in a survey’ is not right, at most, you could have refused to answer a few questions,” the IT Minister said.

Defending the survey, Kharge said its purpose was to assess the socio-economic and educational status of people across Karnataka. “If you are getting three meals a day, it is definitely not for you. But we would have liked to know the socio-economic conditions of everyone,” he added.

Meanwhile, Labour Minister Santosh Lad said that while Sudha Murthy’s decision was her personal choice, it would not influence others. “As a government, we cannot force anyone to come and share what they want to share. It’s her choice, and I don’t think it will have any impact on society. Just because she has boycotted it doesn’t mean thousands of people will follow suit,” Lad said.

He also urged Sudha to speak up on similar issues concerning the Union government. “She has to say the same thing to the Union government, right? The Union government has offered a 10% reservation for the economically weaker section and has now announced a caste survey. She should speak on that too,” he remarked.

The survey is essential for creating an accurate socio-economic database to shape welfare and reservation policies, the Ministers said.

The Karnataka High Court has clarified that participation in the caste survey is voluntary, and enumerators cannot compel citizens to respond.

As of this week, the Greater Bengaluru Authority reported that 15.42 lakh households had been surveyed in the city. Statewide, around 80% of Karnataka’s 1.43 crore households have been covered, with 1.8 lakh teachers deployed as enumerators. The Congress government maintains that the survey’s purpose is to ensure evidence-based policymaking, not political profiling.