Karnataka minister Zameer Ahmed Khan draws flak for ‘Kalia Kumaraswamy’ remark

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka has taken exception to a statement made by Tourism and Waqf minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan on Monday, November 11 as he addressed Union Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy as ‘Kaaliya Kumaraswamy’. The BJP said that the comments were racist remarks and condemned the statement while JD(S) sought the minister’s resignation.

Zameer made the controversial statement during an election campaign in the high-profile Channapatna assembly constituency on Sunday night. He made the references while delivering his speech in Urdu language and urging voters to support the Congress candidate CP Yogeshwara.

“Yogeshwara had started his political career from our party (Congress). However, due to differences, he joined the BJP. He was contemplating joining the JD (S) party then. However, considering that ‘Kalia Kumaraswamy’ is more dangerous than BJP, he did not join the JD (S) party,” Zameer stated.

He further slammed the Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, accusing him of wooing the Muslim community in election season while betraying them on other occasions.

“You had stated earlier that hijab is not required and now you want the votes of Muslims? It seems Kumaraswamy, after joining hands with the BJP, will purchase the votes of Muslims. Mr. Kumaraswamy quote your price, people of the Muslim community will each put in a single paisa and purchase your whole family,” he stated.

Union Parliamentary Affairs and Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju reacted sternly and stated, “I strongly deplore Congress Minister Zameer Ahmed calling Union Minister and former CM of Karnataka Kumaraswamy as 'Kalia Kumaraswamy'.

“This is a racist remark, same as Rahul Gandhi's adviser calling South Indians look like Africans, North East as Chinese, North Indians as Arabs,” he further said.

Zameer won his first assembly election from Chamrajpet constituency on a JD(S) ticket. Later, Zameer joined the Congress party along with a group of prominent leaders from JD(S) in 2018.