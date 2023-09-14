Karnataka Minister warns of drought crisis: 195 taluks affected

Karnataka Minister for Revenue Krishna Byre Gowda on Wednesday said that 195 of 227 taluks in the state are facing a drought-like situation. Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, Gowda said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is likely to officially declare those areas as drought-affected.

"The notification will be issued announcing the drought-prone taluks and a report in this regard would be submitted to the Centre in 10 days," he said, adding: "The government will have to declare a drought situation and then the compensation will be announced."

"We got information on 62 taluks being drought-prone. The Cabinet also discussed it in detail. In the discussion it came to light that more taluks are drought hit," Gowda said.

A direction has been given to form a Task Force in all taluks and provide jobs under the Employment Guarantee scheme, the Minister stated. "There is a shortage of more than 40 percent of rainfall in Malnad (hilly) region. There is a shortage of rain in the Cauvery catchment area and a similar situation exists in the interior regions of the state," he said.

“A crop survey would be conducted in 40 taluks after 15 days. If they fall into the category of drought-prone areas, they would also be included in the list,” he stated.