Karnataka Minister stirs controversy by comparing Prajwal Revanna to Lord Krishna

Karnataka Excise Minister Ramappa Timmapur sparked controversy by drawing parallels between Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is currently facing serious charges of sexual assault, and Lord Krishna. He said that Prajwal Revanna wanted to outdo Lord Krishna, who was surrounded by women due to their devotion.

"We have never seen such a dirty thought in the country, he probably thought he could set a Guinness record. Women used to be with Sri Krishna due to their devotion, but not this way. Prajwal Revanna may have wanted to break his record," said Ramappa Timmapur.

JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna has been accused of sexually assaulting women and recording them on his phone. On April 28, a 47-year-old woman filed a complaint against the MP, who is also the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, accusing him of harassing her and her daughter. Shortly after, more women came forward with complaints. Prajwal was suspended from the party on April 30.

He is alleged to have filmed around 3,000 video clips of more than 70 women while performing sexual acts. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by ADGP BK Singh will probe the allegations of assault and also investigate who was responsible for circulating the videos. A notice had been sent to his family by the SIT asking him to appear before the team.

On May 1, Prajwal Revanna, who left the country on April 27, posted on social media saying "As I am not in Bangalore to attend the inquiry, I have communicated to CID Bangalore through my advocate. Truth will prevail soon.” His lawyer Arun G has written to the SIT asking for seven days to appear before them.