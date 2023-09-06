Karnataka Minister says compensation package resulting in more farmers' suicides

"There are few who have died due to drinking liquor. There are those who died due to heart attacks. We have started to provide Rs 5 lakh compensation from 2015 for the farmers who committed suicide. Since then, the numbers have been rising. The media should also take note of this development. In 2020, more than 500 farmers had ended their lives. In 2021 more than 600 had committed suicide. But, if you consider FIRs, it is your mistake. The farmers are committing suicides for various reasons. Even deaths due to love cases is also considered as farmers’ suicides," he said.