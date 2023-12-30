Karnataka minister Madhu Bangarappa convicted in a cheque bounce case

Karnataka Primary Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangrappa on Wednesday, December 27 was convicted in a cheque bounce case by the Special Court for the trial of cases filed against sitting and former MPs/MLAs. The case is connected with a cheque bounce case from 2011 and the minister has been ordered to pay a fine of Rs 6,96,70,000, failing which he has to undergo an imprisonment for six months.

Madhu Bangarappa, the director of M/s Akash Audio-Video Private Ltd. located in Kumara Park East, obtained an Inter-Corporate Deposit (unsecured borrowing) amounting to Rs 6 crore from M/s Rajesh Exports Ltd. in 2010. In July 2011, he issued a cheque for Rs 6.60 crore favouring M/s Rajesh Exports Ltd.

The cheque was dishonoured in November 2011 due to insufficient funds, leading to Rajesh Exports Ltd initiating legal action. In 2022, Madhu Bangarappa sought relief by approaching the High Court of Karnataka, requesting the quashing of legal proceedings against him. But his petition was dismissed.