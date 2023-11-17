Karnataka Minister assures justice in Udupi murder case

Karnataka Minister for Women and Child Welfare and Udupi District In-charge Minister, Laxmi Hebbalkar, on Friday visited the victim family in Udupi, were four members were murders by a jilted lover, and assured justice to the victim family.

“The killer murdered four members of the family. It is an act of a demon. I visited them to condole the deaths. The police department has done a good job so far in the case. We will try our best to give justice to the family,” Hebbalkar told media persons.

He said that Udupi is a peaceful district, and such an incident should not have taken place.