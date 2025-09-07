Karnataka mandates all hospitals to treat accident victims without advance payment

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Karnataka government has mandated that all hospitals in the state must provide immediate medical treatment to accident victims without demanding advance payment. Strict legal action would be taken against hospitals defying this rule, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said.

A circular in this regard was issued on September 3. "It is considered necessary to reiterate and direct the enforcing agencies and accident victims regarding the provisions of law and schemes prevailing in Karnataka regarding the treatment of accident victims in the state."

This provision not only extends to road traffic accidents but also to victims of burns, poisoning, criminal assaults, and other medico-legal or potentially medico-legal situations.

“Under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act, 2007, ‘accident victim’ means not only road accidents but also accidental or induced burns or poisoning or criminal assault and the like, which are medico-legal or potential medico-legal cases,” the circular added.

Any violation of the aforesaid rule will invite penalties up to Rs 1 lakh under Section 19(5), according to the circular.

Citing the Karnataka Good Samaritan and Medical Professional Act, 2016, the government reminded that every hospital shall be required to provide immediate medical screening services and first aid free of cost, and the appropriate treatment as it considers necessary in order to improve the health conditions and recovery of any such injured person. Hospitals lacking facilities must stabilise the patient before transfer, along with complete medical records, it said.

The circular also cited the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which makes it a legal duty for doctors to treat accident victims without delay. It also referred to the Cashless Treatment of Road Accident Victims Scheme, 2025, which ensures up to Rs 1.5 lakh worth of free treatment for seven days in designated hospitals, with costs reimbursed from the Motor Vehicles Accident Fund.

Karnataka also has its own cashless accident care scheme, which covers the first 48 hours of treatment, including 76 life-saving services, in government hospitals, medical colleges, and those empanelled under the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust.