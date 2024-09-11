Karnataka: Man sets Ola showroom on fire over disappointing customer service

Frustrated with customer support service, a customer set fire to an Ola electric scooter showroom in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi on Tuesday, September 11. The customer, identified as 26-year-old Mohammad Nadeem, reportedly faced repeated issues with his scooter after purchasing it on August 28, and his complaints to the showroom staff were allegedly left unaddressed.

After a heated argument with the staff, Nadeem poured petrol inside the showroom and set it ablaze. Videos of the incident showed thick black smoke emerging from the shop.