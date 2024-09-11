Karnataka: Man sets Ola showroom on fire over disappointing customer service

Frustrated with customer support service, a customer set fire to an Ola electric scooter showroom in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi on Tuesday, September 11. The customer, identified as 26-year-old Mohammad Nadeem, reportedly faced repeated issues with his scooter after purchasing it on August 28, and his complaints to the showroom staff were allegedly left unaddressed.
After a heated argument with the staff, Nadeem poured petrol inside the showroom and set it ablaze. Videos of the incident showed thick black smoke emerging from the shop.
Fortunately, no casualties were reported, as the showroom was closed when the fire broke out. The fire, which caused significant damage, destroyed six scooters and the showroom's computer systems. While authorities initially suspected an electrical short circuit, the investigation revealed that the fire was intentionally set by Nadeem.
The estimated loss due to the fire is around Rs 8.5 lakh. Firefighters quickly arrived to extinguish the flames. The Kalaburagi Chowk police have registered a case and arrested Nadeem.