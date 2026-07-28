Karnataka man held for allegedly killing wife, recording and sharing video

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly beaten and hanged to death by her husband, who suspected her of having an extramarital affair, in Karnataka's Bagalkot district, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Praveen Jigalur, was arrested after the incident, which took place at the couple's residence in Galagali village under the Bilagi police station limits on Sunday evening. The victim has been identified as Bhagyashree Jigalur.

According to the preliminary investigation, Praveen allegedly assaulted Bhagyashree with a wooden log before hanging her using a green dupatta inside their bedroom.

Police alleged that after hanging his wife, Praveen recorded a video showing her struggling for life and circulated it among relatives and friends. Investigators also said he made a video call to Bhagyashree's parents, forcing them to witness their daughter's final moments.

Bhagyashree had been living with her parents for the past two months following frequent disputes with her husband. According to investigators, Praveen persuaded her to return home after assuring her that they would live together peacefully. Police said she was allegedly killed on the same evening she returned to her matrimonial home.

A video purportedly showing the incident has surfaced online. The footage appears to show Bhagyashree hanging while struggling for life. The authenticity of the video has not been independently verified.

Bilagi police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and launched an investigation. The accused has been arrested, and further investigation is underway.