Karnataka man arrested for posting objectionable comments against Cong woman MLA

The Karnataka Police have arrested a man for posting objectionable comments on the Instagram account of Congress MLA Nayana Motamma.

The accused has been identified as Yakshit Raj, a resident of Ramanagar, police said on Monday. Nayana Motamma represents the Mudigere Assembly constituency in Chikkamagaluru district and is the daughter of senior politician Motamma.

According to the police, MLA Nayana Motamma has two Instagram accounts -- one used for sharing personal content and the other for political activities. The accused allegedly posted vulgar and humiliating comments on her personal account, including remarks about her clothing.

MLA Nayana Motamma’s personal assistant, Shamshuddin, had lodged a police complaint in this regard in October 2025 at the Mudigere police station. The complaint stated that the accused had been continuously targeting the MLA by posting objectionable comments, particularly focusing on her attire.

Following the complaint, the police launched a search operation and arrested the accused at his workplace in Bengaluru. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused repeatedly posted objectionable comments with the intention of humiliating the MLA.

Reacting to the incident, MLA Nayana Motamma said, “I oppose the mindset of stereotyping women. If I wear sleeveless clothes, they brand me as a politician who does not work. They stoop to the level of calling us characterless. They make such comments from accounts without profile photos. I will face them one day.”

The accused has been remanded to judicial custody, and further investigation is underway.

Earlier, the Cyber Crime unit of the Bengaluru Police made multiple arrests for posting obscene comments against Kannada actress Ramya on social media. The arrests were made following an investigation that used IP address tracking and social media ID analysis by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) cyber team.

Actress and former Congress MP Ramya lodged a police complaint in July 2025 against individuals who posted vulgar, abusive, and threatening messages, including rape and death threats, on her social media. The harassment was primarily from fans of actor Darshan, following her comments on the Renukaswamy murder case.

The online abuse started after Ramya shared a news report about the Supreme Court proceedings in the Renukaswamy murder case and demanded justice for the victim's family. Actor Darshan is the prime accused in that case.

The Bengaluru Police had arrested two individuals for allegedly sharing obscene and derogatory content against jailed Kannada actor Darshan's wife, Vijayalakshmi, on social media platforms. The arrests were made after she filed a complaint at the Cyber Crime Police Station last month. She had sought legal action against more than 18 individuals involved in spreading the content. She had also expressed her anger that her complaint was neglected, whereas the police acted swiftly with regard to actress Ramya's complaint.