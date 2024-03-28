Karnataka: Lokayukta raids 13 officials, finds assets worth Rs 35 crore

The Karnataka Lokayukta found unaccounted assets worth more than Rs 35 crore in raids conducted across the state on Wednesday, March 27. According to reports, assets worth Rs 11.13 crore were found at the residence and properties belonging to Nagarajappa, Assistant Director, Town Planning, Magadi Planning Authority, in Ramanagara. This included six houses, 13 acres of land, ornaments worth Rs 25 lakh, vehicles worth Rs 40 lakh and Rs 11.50 lakh in cash.
The anti-corruption agency’s raids were conducted on the properties of 13 government officials suspected of possessing assets disproportionate to their income. About 60 places including the offices of the accused and residents of their relatives were searched.
Unaccounted assets of Rs 5.28 crore were found from Ranganath SP, BBMP Chief Engineer, Yelahanka Zone, including two houses, two commercial complexes, 2.5 acres of agricultural land, ornaments worth Rs 31.86 lakh, vehicles worth 36 lakh and Rs 24 lakh in fixed deposits.
The other officers whose properties were searched include Roopa M, DC, Excise, Udupi, Krishnegowda, second-division Account Assistant, Agasanapura Gram Panchayat, Mandya district and Shivakumaraswamy, Executive Engineer, Karanja Project Bhalki, Bidar district, and.
The searches were held in Bengaluru City, Udupi, Karwar, Mandya, Mysuru, Kodagu, Dharwad, Bidar, Kolar, Vijayapura, Chikkaballapura and Belagavi. Nearly 130 police officers were a part of these operations.