Karnataka: Lokayukta raids 13 officials, finds assets worth Rs 35 crore

The Karnataka Lokayukta found unaccounted assets worth more than Rs 35 crore in raids conducted across the state on Wednesday, March 27. According to reports, assets worth Rs 11.13 crore were found at the residence and properties belonging to Nagarajappa, Assistant Director, Town Planning, Magadi Planning Authority, in Ramanagara. This included six houses, 13 acres of land, ornaments worth Rs 25 lakh, vehicles worth Rs 40 lakh and Rs 11.50 lakh in cash.

The anti-corruption agency’s raids were conducted on the properties of 13 government officials suspected of possessing assets disproportionate to their income. About 60 places including the offices of the accused and residents of their relatives were searched.