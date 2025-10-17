Karnataka limits crackers bursting to 8-10pm, bans non-green fireworks

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has permitted the bursting of crackers only between 8 pm and 10 pm on October 21 and 22 and directed all district administrations to intensify the crackdown on illegal storage, sale and trading of ‘non-green’ crackers.

The decision follows the Supreme Court’s recent directive regulating firecracker use in Delhi-NCR.

Karnataka has regulated the sale and use of fireworks since 2018, allowing only eco-friendly variants, though enforcement has remained inconsistent. With mounting public concern over the health impact of air pollution, KSPCB, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar Khandre have said that only green crackers will be permitted this year.

A similar two-hour restriction was also in place during last year’s celebrations.

Regional officers, Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police have been instructed to act strictly against those selling or stocking fireworks containing heavy metal oxides or other pollutants.

KSPCB chairperson PM Narendra Swamy told The Times of India that the board is reviewing the latest Supreme Court order. “The court has specified a time window and designated zones for Delhi. While the air pollution levels in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka are not comparable to those in Delhi, we are advising citizens to restrict cracker bursting to the permitted hours. If revisions are required, the board will decide in a day or two. A meeting in this regard is scheduled for Friday,” he said.