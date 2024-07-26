Karnataka Legislature Committee slams State Government for alleged misuse of SC/ST funds

The Karnataka Legislature Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes, on Thursday, July 25, came down heavily upon the state government for diverting SC/ST funds and utilising it on general programmes like free bus passes for students. The committee had tabled a report on how SC/ST funds are used in the state.

According to a Deccan Herald report , the committee had specifically raised an issue with the utilisation of Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan (SCSP) and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) funds for general social sector schemes. The committee was also reportedly told by the Transport department that the students travelling in buses are “mostly poor and SC/STs" and so the bus passes are given to all students.

However, the committee took exception to this and strongly objected to the logic. “The Committee expresses its objection to the use of SCSP-TSP funds for this purpose as it amounts to misuse and violation of the law. The SCSP-TSP funds must be used for SC/STs by framing programmes. Going by this, it means that for the last 10 years, SCSP-TSP funds have been used in violation of the law, which is punishable. Funds must be utilised to provide basic infrastructure at hostels and scholarships under the social welfare department,” the committee had said in its report.

The Committee has also directed the government to scrap section 7(c) of the Karnataka Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan (Planning, Allocation and Utilisation of Financial Resources) Act, which allows diversion of SCSP-TSP funds for general social sector schemes which benefits SC/ST communities, along with others.

The Congress-led Karnataka state government is already under fire for diverting the funds from SCSP-TSP to fund the five guarantees of the Congress party. Earlier this month, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) sought a detailed report from the Karnataka government regarding the utilization of funds meant for the welfare of SC/ST.

“Suo-moto cognizance has been taken by the Commission following the media report on utilization of SC/ST funds to welfare schemes. The Karnataka government decided to utilize funds allocated under the Karnataka Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) and Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) for implementing five guarantee schemes. The government of Karnataka has taken the decision to divert Rs 14,730.53 crores from SCSP and TSP allocation to guarantee schemes,” Commission’s letter dated July 9 signed by Joint Secretary Rajeev Kumar Tiwari said.