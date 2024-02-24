Karnataka Legislative Council rejects proposal to collect 10% tax from rich temples

The Congress government faced a setback as the Legislative Council on Friday, February 24 did not approve the proposed amendments to the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, 1997. These amendments aimed to offer social security measures to more than 40,000 priests of Muzrai temples in the state, along with other proposed changes. When the Bill was approved in the Legislative Assembly, it faced opposition from the BJP who accused the Siddaramaiah government of stealing wealth from rich temples in the state.

Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy, who introduced the amendments in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, said that the money would be used for providing various amenities to temples, offering insurance coverage and death relief to temple priests and granting scholarships to approximately 40,000 children of priest families. He said, “The funds will be managed by Rajya Dharmika Parishad and will primarily be allocated to provide aid to Group C temples and provide welfare measures to priests and their families at these temples.”

During the debate in Council, the amendment Bill encountered opposition to certain provisions from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) members. It was ultimately defeated after it was put to a voice vote by Deputy Chairman MK Pranesh, given the combined opposition's majority in the Council.