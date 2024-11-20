Karnataka launches 24/7 free second-opinion helpline for complex surgeries

Patients in Karnataka now have access to a unique 24/7 helpline offering free expert second opinions for complex joint replacement surgeries, such as total knee replacement (TKR) and hip replacement (THR). Launched on Tuesday, November 19, by the Karnataka Department of Health and Family Welfare under Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) for Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana Chief Minister's Arogya Karnataka (AB-PMJAY-CM’s-ArK), the helpline aims to empower patients with comprehensive information before undergoing elective surgeries.

The toll-free helpline, 1800 425 8330, will provide advice in Kannada and English. Patients can consult orthopaedic specialists from institutions such as the Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Trauma and Orthopaedics (SGITO) and Victoria Hospital. Experts will offer insights on the necessity of surgeries, non-invasive alternatives, risks, and benefits. In cases requiring further details, patients may share medical records such as X-rays through WhatsApp.

Over time, the panel will include specialists with expertise in various complex surgeries, enabling people to seek guidance on a wide range of medical procedures.

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “This initiative is unique, and no other state has initiated anything of this kind. We want end-to-end healthcare to be provided for the people of Karnataka. We realised that second opinions always make a huge difference. It not only gives confidence to go ahead with the surgery but also prevents patients from unnecessarily going under the knife and preserves the quality of life.”

Seeking a second opinion allows patients to gain additional insights into their diagnosis and treatment options, enabling them to make well-informed decisions with a broader understanding of their situation. This is particularly important in complex cases, where another medical professional can either confirm the original diagnosis or suggest alternative treatments, including less invasive approaches, according to the Minister.